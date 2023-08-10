Hosking Partners LLP Sells 720,531 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,607,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 720,531 shares during the period. DHT accounts for about 1.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $39,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 2,668,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,841. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.58%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

