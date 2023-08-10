ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 7.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 511,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,885,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director John Owen Brennan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 309,550 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $10,549,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

