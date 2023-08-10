Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) EVP Sells $872,729.92 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $150.43 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.