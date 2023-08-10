Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $554,977.35 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 27,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $554,977.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

