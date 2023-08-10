Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells $224,533.96 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $371.74 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.97 and a 1 year high of $382.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

