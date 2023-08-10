Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CAO Sells $83,863.99 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVT

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 130.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $45,463,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,296.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 620,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.