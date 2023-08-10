Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells $357,578.93 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07.

On Friday, May 12th, James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

