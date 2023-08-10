Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,461,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.59.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

