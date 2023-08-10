Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.11. 1,915,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,593. The stock has a market cap of $465.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.17 and its 200 day moving average is $486.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.