Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.8% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,037,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,398,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.13 and its 200 day moving average is $338.14. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.