iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,797 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $158,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.21. 2,837,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $346.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

