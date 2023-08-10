JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $58.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Essent Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 317,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,798. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $134,566.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,844,433.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $444,016 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.