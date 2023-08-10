JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $105.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.25.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
