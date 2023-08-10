JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $123.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $103.18. 1,682,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

