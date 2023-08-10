Kades & Cheifetz LLC Acquires 59 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.37. 3,136,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,841. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.33.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

