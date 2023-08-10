Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 118.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.8%.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $19.80.

KRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

