Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 398,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,220. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

