Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.83.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 332,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,288. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $131.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $3,979,737.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,908.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,993 shares of company stock valued at $18,670,444. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

