Lake Street Capital Downgrades Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Hold

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QMCO. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Quantum Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.53.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $170,015.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 200,848 shares of company stock valued at $214,907 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quantum by 3,297.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Stories

