Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Shares of 544 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TMO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.28. 1,168,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,413. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

