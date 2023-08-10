Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.28. 2,552,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

