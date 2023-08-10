Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $47.85 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $47,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,279. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

