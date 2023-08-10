Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $723,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 184,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.