Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.11. 4,307,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,249. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $368.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.