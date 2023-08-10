Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $43,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.91. 1,543,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

