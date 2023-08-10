LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $6.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at $483,157.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock valued at $154,939 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 42.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 24.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

