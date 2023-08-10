Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Up 8.9%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 6,412,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 27,989,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

