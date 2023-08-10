Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,604 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,753,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,212,773. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

