Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 64 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,225. The company has a market cap of $374.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,934,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,089,849,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,934,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,089,849,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $104,732,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.