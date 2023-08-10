Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,309 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $24,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,598. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.