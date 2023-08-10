MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MCFT opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

