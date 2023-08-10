MGO One Seven LLC Buys 4,793 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.11. 1,915,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

