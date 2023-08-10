MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.76. 4,051,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,926. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $446.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

