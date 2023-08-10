MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $14.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.31.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $903.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 65,947 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 188,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

