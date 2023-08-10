Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $43.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Model N alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Model N

Model N Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Model N has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,090.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,109 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.