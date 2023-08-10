Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $553.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AMC Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AMC Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AMC Networks by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 1,510.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

