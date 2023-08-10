Mustang Bio (MBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $0.79. On average, analysts expect Mustang Bio to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the period.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

