MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYTE. Societe Generale downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

MYTE stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $321.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

