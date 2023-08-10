Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $9.40 on Wednesday, hitting $428.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,052. The firm has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.39. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

