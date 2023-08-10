NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,777,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NOV by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 857,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NOV by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 190,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NOV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,200,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,632,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

(Get Free Report

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.