Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,226,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,424,503 shares.The stock last traded at $185.31 and had previously closed at $187.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

