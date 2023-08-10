Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,109,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,879,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Oatly Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $823.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,244,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

