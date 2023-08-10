Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Issues Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Obayashi had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter.
Obayashi Stock Performance
OBYCF remained flat at $8.93 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
Obayashi Company Profile
