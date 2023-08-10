Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Issues Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Obayashi had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter.

Obayashi Stock Performance

OBYCF remained flat at $8.93 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

