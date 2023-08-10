Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Oculis Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oculis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

