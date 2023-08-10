ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.54-$5.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONEOK also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.54 EPS.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

