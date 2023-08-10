Oppenheimer Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $120.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wix.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.