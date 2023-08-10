Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $18.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. Research analysts predict that Ouster will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 20,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at $352,650.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mark Frichtl bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $150,088.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 3,749,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,897,150.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,650.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501 and sold 12,782 shares worth $72,385. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

