Palisade Capital Management LP Purchases 509 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 139,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 808,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,178,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.52. 3,571,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

