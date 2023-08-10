Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 2,600 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palisade Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. 22,636,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,489,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

