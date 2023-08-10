Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $448.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $448.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.57.

PH traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $412.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

